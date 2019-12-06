Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor got the real sense of belonging in the conversations about Big 12 and playoff contenders after a fast start against Oklahoma. That didn't change even after the Sooners had their biggest comeback ever to ruin Baylor's big night. The No. 6 Sooners and No. 8 Bears play in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday. The game comes three weeks after the Sooners overcame an early 25-point deficit in Waco and beat the Bears 34-31. Oklahoma is the four-time defending champion going for its 13th title overall. Baylor is playing in its first Big 12 championship game.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer could run their teams to the Big 12 championship on Saturday. Hurts has rushed for 1,217 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. He is nearing the school record for rushing yards in a season by a quarterback. Brewer has rushed for 340 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He has 881 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in his career. The quarterback run game played a key role in the regular-season matchup that Oklahoma won 34-31. Hurts ran 27 times for 114 yards. Brewer ran for 65 yards and two scores.
UNDATED (AP) — LSU will have plenty of fans on the campuses of Oklahoma, Baylor and perhaps Utah this week. A Georgia upset of LSU in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday likely puts two SEC teams into the College Football Playoff. The Pac-12 and Big 12 would probably get left out of the four-team field in that case. An LSU victory would essentially eliminate Georgia while opening up a spot for either Utah or the winner of Saturday's Big 12 championship game between Oklahoma and Baylor. Utah first must worry about beating Oregon in Friday's Pac-12 championship game.
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Kristian Doolittle got the last of his 28 points when he swished a 3-pointer with 13.5 seconds remaining and Oklahoma beat North Texas 82-80. The Sooners hadn't led since the game's opening minutes when their only senior hit the go-ahead shot Thursday night. Austin Reaves added 22 points for 7-1 Oklahoma. North Texas dropped to 3-6. The Mean Green had a final chance but Thomas Bell's 3-pointer ricocheted off the rim as time ran out. Umoja Gibson led North Texas with 21 points.