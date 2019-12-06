Gas prices begin decrease after holiday travel

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re doing any Christmas shopping this weekend or heading to Mistletoe and Magic in Tyler, you may want to fill your car up along the way.
After the holiday weekend, gas prices are beginning to decrease.
Due to the high demand for fuel during high volumes of people traveling, the price goes up. After that traveling is done, there is less of a demand for fuel and therefore the price goes down.
“Following near-record Thanksgiving holiday travel volume, gasoline demand is falling and supplies are increasing,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “The current trend is leading to cheaper gas prices. However, rising crude oil prices could cause an increase in pump prices down the road.”
Average prices in Tyler for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel on Thursday was $2.18. In Longview, they were $2.21. The state average in Texas was $2.22 and the national average was $2.59.
In Angelina County, the average price per gallon was $2.21 and in Nacogdoches County it was $2.26.
