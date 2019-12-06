Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting our day with partly cloudy skies as a pair of cold fronts is currently pushing through the area. The first of two fronts might squeeze out an isolated shower for areas north of I-20 although the majority of the area will stay dry. Our winds will shift from the north this afternoon and will be fairly breezy once again today, with a few gusts reaching up to 20+ mph. Temperatures this afternoon will be mild and pleasant in the middle 60s. A cooler start tomorrow morning as temperatures will drop into the middle 40s to start off our Saturday before warming into the lower to middle 60s for afternoon highs. Southerly winds bring a quick warmup to our Sunday as we warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Another cold front arrives on Monday and this one will bring much colder air to East Texas than the past few cold fronts we’ve had. Temperatures ahead of the front on Monday will warm into the middle 70s before dropping into the middle 50s for Tuesday. Further cooling will continue into Wednesday as well as a few spots just might see the freezing mark in the morning, while the remainder of East Texas will range in the lower to middle 30s before warming into the middle to upper 50s during the afternoon. Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be possible with this next cold front before skies clear into your Wednesday. Enjoy the sunshine on Wednesday while it lasts, because as we start off our Thursday cloud cover will increase throughout the day and showers will once again become a possibility in East Texas.