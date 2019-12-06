Flint man going to jail for 4 months for drunk-driving death of best friend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A judge has approved so 120-day jail sentence, followed by 10 years of deferred adjudication for a Flint man who caused the death of his best friend while driving drunk and wrecking in January.
Timothy Austin Millican, 22, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in November.
According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, Millican was driving a 2007 Toyota 4-Runner west on County Road 133 at 12:20 a.m. Jan. 20. He did not manage to stay in a single lane and entered a ditch and struck a tree before skidding and coming to a rest in the westbound lane of County Road 133 in an upright position facing southwest. According to a report dated March 26, Millican had a test which revealed a blood-alcohol content of .179.
Millican’s passenger, Tanner Easton Ellis, 21, later died at a Tyler hospital.
In Judge Kerry Russell’s court on Friday, it was explained the two were best friends and Ellis’ family must have forgiven him as evidenced by the plea bargain.
As part of the plea agreement, Millican’s driver license will be suspended for 180 days.
Previous story: Grand jury indicts Flint man for drunk-driving death
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.