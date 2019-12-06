Flint man going to jail for 4 months for drunk-driving death of best friend

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, Millican was driving a 2007 Toyota 4-Runner west on County Road 133 at 12:20 a.m. Jan. 20. He did not manage to stay in a single lane and entered a ditch and struck a tree before skidding and coming to a rest in the westbound lane of County Road 133 in an upright position facing southwest. According to a report dated March 26, Millican had a test which revealed a blood-alcohol content of .179.