Father of missing Kilgore woman’s baby pleads not guilty in connection with murder-for-hire plot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Allen Lamont Sutton pleaded not guilty to a charge of solicitation to commit capital murder in the death of Sheryia Grant, according to judicial records from the 188th District Court in Gregg County.
The indictment unsealed Friday accuses Sutton of hiring or attempting to hire a specific person to murder the 20-year-old Grant. The indictment was issued in May 2019.
Grant was last seen in August 2016 in Kilgore where she lived. Her family said Grant was 8 months pregnant with Sutton’s child at the time of her disappearance. Neither the child nor Grant have been seen since that time.
Court records unsealed Friday show a visiting prosecutor will take up the case.
Texas Assistant Attorney General Lisa Tanner was sworn in on Oct. 11 as “assistant district attorney in and for the 124th Judicial District Court."
Tanner is perhaps familiar to East Texans for her role as a special prosecutor in Bernie Tiede’s second trial, held in 2016.
Sutton's court-appointed attorney John W. Moore filed a request for a speedy trial on Oct. 31.
"Any delay between the arrest and indictment of defendant is solely caused by the State, and not the defendant, who has been jailed in this matter over 590 days, prosecuted, and incarcerated in prison on charges brought by the State," the document states. "The defendant's whereabouts at all times has been known by the State."
Sutton, who has been serving time at Bradshaw State Jail near Henderson, was brought back to Gregg County Jail on a bench warrant on Dec. 5.
Sutton is serving a 10-year prison sentence on a charge of tampering with physical evidence with the intent to impair a missing persons investigation. The date of that offense is the same date Sheryia Grant was last seen alive.
In an appeal for that conviction, Sutton’s attorneys review evidence that led to his conviction. That evidence includes a missing liner from the trunk of a repossessed car that was registered to Sutton, Grant’s baby’s father, and Laneshia Lashae Young, Sutton’s girlfriend. The paperwork also says investigators found blood inside the trunk that matched Grant’s DNA. The Court of Criminal Appeals is awaiting the state’s response to Sutton’s appeal.
Meanwhile, Young is also serving time in prison in connection with Grant’s disappearance. Young is serving an 8-year prison sentence for tampering with physical evidence with the intent to impair a missing persons investigation.
An unidentified juvenile was also arrested for Grant’s disappearance and has not been identified.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.