Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Mostly cloudy and breezy this evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s late tonight. A weak cold front arrives overnight into early tomorrow morning with a very slight chance for rain mainly north of I-20. Tomorrow will bring a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the 60s by afternoon. It will still be breezy with northwest winds gusting to 15-20 mph. Winds will diminish tomorrow evening with temperatures dropping into the 40s by Saturday morning. The quiet weather will continue through the weekend with temperatures warming back into the 70s by Sunday afternoon. A stronger cold front with a better chance for rain and a bigger cool down will arrive early next week.