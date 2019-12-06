Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening. Winds will diminish as temperatures begin to drop into the 50s and then the 40s overnight. Expect a mix of clouds and sun this weekend. High temperatures Saturday will reach the lower 60s and will warm into the lower 70s by Sunday. Winds pick up again on Sunday as well. Another cold front arrives early next week. Expect warm, breezy conditions Monday ahead of the front. Rain will move in late Monday and continue into Tuesday with temperatures dropping below average into the 40s and 50s Tuesday afternoon. Clearing skies, but still cooler through the middle of the week and a slow warm up with slight chances for rain returning at the end of next week.