Boil water notice issued for Quitman residents

QUITMAN, TEXAS (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for the city of Quitman.
The notice was issued on Dec. 6. The notice reports the “conditions which have occurred recently in the water system” caused the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to require the notice.
All customers should boil their water before consumption. The notice states water used for drinking, cooking, or ice-making should be boiled for about 2 minutes in order to “ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes.”
If customers have questions they can contact Walter Lutonsky at 903-763-2223.
