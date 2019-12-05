WebXtra: Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary hosts Santa Paws

From Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary
TYLER, Texas - It’s the best time of the year and what better way to spend your day than with our unique Santa and the big cats? Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary is hosting their 3rd annual Santa Paws this weekend.
This is a community-based event where you will find lots of fun for the whole family. Some of the planned activities include pizza, cocoa, letters to Santa, an ornament race and of course pictures with Santa Paws. “We love to see the smiling faces of all the children as they come through and enjoy our Christmas celebration with the big cats here at Tiger Creek!" says Tim Gano, Director of Animal Care.
Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary invites the public to come in your merriest Christmas attire and learn about the conservation of all the animals that live at Tiger Creek during Santa Paws. The event will be held this Saturday December 7, 2019 from 10 am until 2 pm.
For more information about Santa Paws call Tiger Creek at 903-858-1008 or visit in person. Tiger Creek is open 7 days a week from 10 am to 5 pm, located just 5 miles north of I-20 at 17552 FM 14 Tyler, TX 75706.