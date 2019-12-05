WEBXTRA: Longview Ballet Theatre welcomes guest choreographer for Cinderella performance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This week Longview Ballet Theatre welcomes Ballet West Principal Ballet Master Pamela Robinson Harris into the ballet studio as choreographer for Longview Ballet Theatre’s 47th season performance of Cinderella.
Cinderella, which will be performed at Longview’s Belcher Center April 3-5, 2020, will mark the Longview Ballet Theatre’s fifth collaboration with Ballet West.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke to Pat George Mitchell, the director of the Longview Ballet Theatre, about the upcoming performance. We’ll have more on this later today.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.