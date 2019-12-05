WEBXTRA: Gas prices have dropped in Tyler, East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gas prices have dropped in East Texas now that the holiday travel has slowed down.
KLTV’s Alex Leroux filled up at a gas station to show us just how low those prices are now.
When Leroux filled up her news unit, regular gasoline was $2.9 a gallon. As of Thursday, the average gas price in Tyler was $.18 a gallon.
Demand for gas has gone down because there is less holiday travel in the period from Thanksgiving to Christmas. As a result, gas prices are lower.
Today might be a good day to fill up because the gas prices could change soon.
We’ll have more on the gas prices in the rest of East Texas tonight.
