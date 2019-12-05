WEBXTRA: Chapel Hill ISD kicks off Shoes for Kids event

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Elementary school students flooded The Shoe Department Thursday morning for Chapel Hill ISD’s Shoes for Kids Fundraiser.
The Chapel Hill Student Senate has sponsored its annual Shoes for Kids fundraiser for the past 22 years. Throughout the month of November, students raise money for the fundraiser and the week after Thanksgiving, their efforts come fruition.
The event kicked off Thursday morning as Chapell Hill High School students took elementary school kids to The Shoe Department to pick out news shoes. Next on the itinerary is a pizza lunch and a trip to the Discovery Science Place.
