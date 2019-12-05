Tyler police arrive at scene to find man holding sex assault suspect at gunpoint

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County District Attorney’s Office has released a document detailing how a man came home to catch a Tyler man sneaking out of his home after allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter.
Ronald Brent Hunt, 33, is charged with sexual assault of a child. He was arrested Nov. 30 and is being held on a $1 million bond.
According to an affidavit provided to KLTV on Thursday, police were dispatched to an address in Tyler after gunshots were heard in the area, and a caller said a man was pointing a gun at another man.
Officers spoke with the homeowners, who said they had left their daughter home alone for the evening while they went out to dinner. When they returned home, they heard someone leaving the home from a side door, which is connected to the daughter’s room. The homeowner said the confronted the man, later identified as Hunt, and a physical altercation occurred, which involved the discharging of a gun.
Police spoke to Hunt after he was detained in the back seat of a police car. According to the affidavit, Hunt admitted to having sex with the girl.
