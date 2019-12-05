Santa spreads holiday cheer for babies in the N.I.C.U.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This time of year can be difficult for folks with loved ones in the hospital, especially if those loved ones are young children.
So, a special someone visited the neonatal intensive care unit at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler to lift some spirits.
Santa Claus came to town this morning and truly spread Christmas cheer for those who are having a hard time.
“I feel blessed. I feel like he blessed the baby,” Keontaye Hood said.
Keontaye Hood’s one-day-old baby Malaiyah suffered complications while she was being delivered.
“She just lost a little bit of blood,” Hood said.
So obviously, spirits were not so high for the Hood family until they saw Santa Claus walk through the hallways of the N.I.C.U.
“Thank you, dear Lord, for this precious baby, amen,” Santa Claus said.
Santa and Sister Margo prayed for each individual baby.
“There’s something magic about this costume. It’s just so much fun for people when they see the costume, and see Santa Claus, talk to him, visit with him, and sit on his lap,” Santa said.
For the parents, just a little bit of normalcy during a difficult time was the only gift they asked Santa for.
After Santa visited the babies, he stood in the hallways at the front entrance to greet every child that walked into the hospital.
