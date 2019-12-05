White Oak officer smells trouble for skunk, rescues it without getting sprayed

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas officer spotted an animal in distress and decided to take action ... but this animal is one you must approach with caution.
Patrol unit video from November 22 shows White Oak officer Brian Russell spot movement near a building around 4 in the morning. It was an animal.
“It was on South White Oak Road across from the high school, behind a convenience store,” said White Oak Police Lieutenant Brannon Robertson.
At first Russell didn’t know exactly what it was. But when he saw the distinctive black and white coloring, he knew he had to do something, albeit carefully.
“It’s a skunk. He’s got some kind of box (or) carton over his head. Walking around with it, can’t get it off,” Robertson says.
It was close to an apartment complex and White Oak schools.
“A kid could have walked up on it. There are dangers after all; animals do have teeth,” says Robertson.
The animal had to be freed. But how do you do that without getting sprayed? Patience.
Seeing an opportunity, Russell darted in, removed the carton and scrambled away.
“No harm to the skunk, no harm to the officer,” Lieutenant Robertson said.
The skunk went back to a wooded area, and the officer, luckily, wasn’t sprayed.
