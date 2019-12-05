Mistletoe and Magic kicks off

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Junior League of Tyler’s 31st annual Mistletoe and Magic event kicked off with it’s “Sneak a Peek” preview.
This year’s event has more than 100 vendors and will be hosting musical performances, guest speakers and more.
“We’ve got over 100 merchants, we’ve got food vendors, clothing vendors, jewelry vendors,” said Nicole Robbins, the chairman of Mistletoe and Magic. “A little bit of everything for everyone on your Christmas list.”
The event’s times, hours and prices can be found on their website.
