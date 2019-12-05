Love a Christmas parade? Watch live here beginning at 6 p.m.

Several downtown streets will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 5:30 p.m. Barricades will be placed around an approximate eight-block staging area east of Gregg County Court House and the 300 block of E. Methvin Street. Access to the outdoor drive-through locations of Texas Bank and Trust will be permitted until 6 p.m. Drivers should use extra caution when driving near the parade route and staging area. Most downtown streets should re-open later that night; however, some limited street closures will remain in effect to accommodate the Christmas at the Courthouse event on Saturday, Dec. 7.