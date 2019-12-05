Love a Christmas parade? Watch live here beginning at 6 p.m.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday night, two Christmas parades will happen, and we will share them both with you for double the holiday fun.
The Tyler Rotary Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m., and you’ll be able to watch via livestream in this story.
The Longview parade will begin at 6:30 p.m., and we will carry that one as well. You can check it out on East Texas Now, where Jeremy Butler will be showing the best parts of both parades for you live!
The Tyler parade will take the following route:
Parade will start on N Broadway Avenue, South of E Oakwood Street, 1 block North of E Line Street
Right on W Ferguson Street
Left on N Bois d’Arc Avenue
Left on W Erwin Street
Left on N Spring Avenue
Parade will Finish at E Oakwood Street
The Longview Ambucs Christmas parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The route for the parade is:
Starting at the intersection of Green Street and Whaley Street, the parade route travels west along Whaley Street, turns south onto Horaney Street, turns east along Methvin Street, and concludes at the intersection of Methvin Street and Green Street.
Several downtown streets will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 5:30 p.m. Barricades will be placed around an approximate eight-block staging area east of Gregg County Court House and the 300 block of E. Methvin Street. Access to the outdoor drive-through locations of Texas Bank and Trust will be permitted until 6 p.m. Drivers should use extra caution when driving near the parade route and staging area. Most downtown streets should re-open later that night; however, some limited street closures will remain in effect to accommodate the Christmas at the Courthouse event on Saturday, Dec. 7.
A parade map was not found prior to the Longview parade.
