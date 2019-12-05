Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

TULANE-SOUTHERN MISS
Thompson scores 15 to carry Tulane past Southern Miss 61-56
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Christion Thompson scored 15 points as Tulane held off Southern Miss 61-56. Trailing by 12 points with 2:37 left, the Golden Eagles closed to 57-54 on Tyler Stevenson’s dunk with 16 seconds to go, but Teshaun Hightower and Thompson combined for four free throws for the win.
MILLSAPS-LOUISIANA-MONROE
Ertel leads Louisiana-Monroe past Millsaps 86-63
MONROE, La. (AP) — Michael Ertel had 21 points as Louisiana-Monroe easily beat Division III Millsaps 86-63. Ertel made 8 of 10 shots.
SCHOOL-HIDING
Louisiana police: Man shot into school, hid inside for hours
WEST MONROE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say they caught a man who shot through the door of an unoccupied elementary school with a semi-automatic weapon and hid inside the building for 12 hours. West Monroe police said in a statement Tuesday they responded to a report of damage at a school last weekend and found the glass door shattered by bullets. Investigators say Jeffrey L. Smith shot out fire alarms, doors and windows while in the building to lure people there. He’s charged with burglary and weapons counts.
FRATERNITY PLEDGE-DEATH
Charge dropped against ex-LSU student in hazing death
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed a hazing charge against a former fraternity member indicted in the alcohol-related hazing death of a pledge at Louisiana State University. A misdemeanor charge arising from the 2017 death of 18-year-old Max Gruver was dropped on Monday against 22-year-old Patrick Forde of Westwood, Massachusetts. Forde cooperated with prosecutors by testifying against a 21-year-old fraternity member who was convicted of negligent homicide in the death.