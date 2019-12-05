Judge sets new execution date for man convicted of killing two Henderson County deputies

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A new execution date has been set for a Eustace man convicted in the shooting deaths of two Henderson County deputies in 2007.
The date for Randall Wayne Mays, 60, is now set for May 13.
Visiting judge Joe Clayton’s ruling comes after Mays’ his previous execution date of Oct. 16 got a stay so the trial court could consider a subsequent motion for competency to be executed.
He was initially scheduled to be executed in 2015. Less than a month before his execution, his attorneys filed a motion regarding competency to be executed.
Following a lengthy appeals process which included a four-day contested hearing in 2017, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in Austin has confirmed Mays is competent to be executed.
