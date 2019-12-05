Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — T.J. Warren scored 24 points to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-100. Domantas Sabonis added 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Pacers. Indiana has won seven of eight. Steven Adams scored 20 points on 8-for-8 shooting and Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder each added 18 points for the Thunder. Indiana led 103-100 in the final minute of the fourth quarter and Oklahoma City had a chance to tie. Terrance Ferguson missed a 3-pointer from the corner. Indiana's Warren made two free throws with 13.2 seconds remaining to put Indiana in control for good.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor coach Matt Rhule and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley took over their teams under drastically different circumstances. Rhule left Temple for Baylor three years ago in the aftermath of a scandal that left the Bears with a depleted roster. Riley was the hand-picked successor when 10-time Big 12 champion coach Bob Stoops retired in 2017. The two will coach against each other in the Big 12 championship game Saturday. Both teams are 11-1 and the winner could possibly get in the four-team College Football Playoff when pairings are announced Sunday.
IRVING, Texas (AP) — NCAA rushing leader Chuba Hubbard from Oklahoma State has been named the Big 12 offensive player of the year. Big 12 sacks leader James Lynch from Baylor was named the top defensive player. The Big 12 awards released Wednesday were determined by a vote of the league's 10 coaches. Baylor coach Matt Rhule was chosen by his peers as the top coach after his No. 8 Bears went from 11 losses two years ago to 11 wins and a spot in this year's Big 12 championship game. Oklahoma graduate transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the league's offensive newcomer of the year.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — With Georgetown missing two of its top five scorers, Mac McClung stepped up and scored a season-high 33 points to help the Hoyas hand Oklahoma State its first loss of the season, 81-74. McClung connected on 12 of 21 shots, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Omer Yurtseven added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Hoyas.