Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor coach Matt Rhule and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley took over their teams under drastically different circumstances. Rhule left Temple for Baylor three years ago in the aftermath of a scandal that left the Bears with a depleted roster. Riley was the hand-picked successor when 10-time Big 12 champion coach Bob Stoops retired in 2017. The two will coach against each other in the Big 12 championship game Saturday. Both teams are 11-1 and the winner could possibly get in the four-team College Football Playoff when pairings are announced Sunday.