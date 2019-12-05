Hawkins police capture Lindale manhunt subject

LINDALE, TEXAS (KLTV) - The subject of a manhunt Wednesday afternoon in Lindale has been apprehended, authorities say.
According to Lindale police, Thomas Sweet was apprehended on Wednesday night by the Hawkins Police Department with the help of Wood County Constable Kelly Smith and Precinct 2 deputies.
Several agencies, including the Lindale Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, were searching for Sweet in Lindale in the area of County Road 431 and County Road 499 after he fled from a traffic stop.
Lindale police report they became aware Sweet, who was wanted in multiple counties, was known to frequent. Once he was spotted by officers, they initiated a traffic stop and he fled on foot. A female subject was also in the car at the time of the stop and was apprehended.
According to Lindale police, Sweet has been booked into the Smith County Jail. He has been charged on four warrants from Morris County, including burglary of a building, and one charge of theft.
