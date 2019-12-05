ETN: Tyler police officers, others bring Christmas cheer to Reunion Plaza residents

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police officers, members of the Red Cross, first responders, and local law enforcement brought some Christmas cheer to residents of Reunion Plaza on Thursday as part of a Silver Santa event.
The officers are members of the Tyler Police Department Association.
The event was held at Reunion Plaza, which is located at 1401 Rice Road, from noon to 12 p.m. Thursday.
“We’re creating memories with these senior adults, the ones that took care of us when were kids,” said Chuck Boyce, an officer with the Tyler Police Department, said during a recent interview with East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons. “Now, we have a chance to give back to them. We’re also getting to hear some awesome stories from veterans of World War II and Vietnam and retired police officers.”
Photos were taken and placed in picture frames to be given back to the residents. The people who took part in the event also handed out stuffed animals, grippy socks, Silver Santa hats, and goody bags at the event.
Silver Santa is a non-profit program that provides low-income senior adults, veterans, and disabled people living in assisted living facilities and nursing homes with care packages and a day of joy during the holidays. The program also helps individuals who are home-bound.
Another Silver Santa event was held at Grande Estates, which is located at 2055 Grande Boulevard, on Tuesday.
