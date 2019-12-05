East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - We have the latest cattle and hay numbers for you.
Because last Thursday was thanksgiving and the cattle market was closed. The most recent market comparison looks at the figures compared to the pre-holiday market.
So, it looks like all weight class price averages ended a full 2 to 4 dollars higher.
That’s according to the East Texas livestock report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows and slaughter bulls also ended around 2 dollars higher. The market optimism is helping fuel buyer interest as we near the end of the year.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay trades were steady on good demand.
Hay demand is continuing to pick up as feeding demand across the state picks up.
A large supply of hay is on the market, but there’s a wide variety in the quality of hay due to sporadic weather during the growing season.
