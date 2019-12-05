1 dead in Harrison County officer-involved shooting

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Harrison County.
According to DPS spokeswoman Jean Dark, Texas Rangers have been requested to investigate the incident.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deferred comment to Dark.
Dark did not release further details other than to say the deceased was not a member of law enforcement.
A large law enforcement presence is located in the area of South Allen Boulevard and South Street, including the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall police, Texas Rangers and Harrison County constables.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.