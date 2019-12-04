WATCH LIVE: Legal experts testify at President Trump’s impeachment hearing

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV) - The House Judiciary Committee will have its first impeachment hearing on Wednesday following the release of the House Intelligence Committee’s report.
The hearing will be aired live on television.
According to an AP report, legal scholars are expected to testify during Wednesday’s hearing. AP reports the scholars will “delve into possible impeachable offenses, but the real focus will be on the panel.”
The full House is to decide whether President Trump’s actions regarding a phone call with Ukraine’s president on July 25 warrants impeachment.
