VIDEO: White Oak police officer saves skunk with carton stuck on head

WHITE OAK, TEXAS (KLTV) - A White Oak police officer went above and beyond the call of duty in what could have been a rather stinky rescue.
White Oak Police Officer Brian Russell was out on patrol on Nov. 22 when he came across a skunk with a carton stuck on its head, according to Lt. Brannon Robertson with White Oak police.
Russell braved the risk of getting sprayed and helped the furry citizen.
The rescue was captured on dashcam video. In the video, Russell is seen approaching the skunk. He immediately jumps back after removing the carton from its head.
The White Oak Police Department posted the video to their Facebook page on Dec. 4. Since it was posted, it has been viewed more than 1,000 times and has more than 122 reactions.
“Our very own hero was caught on camera saving a skunk that had its head stuck in a carton," the department said in the post.
Robertson said situations like this happen often. While Russell, fortunately, wasn’t sprayed during the rescue, Robertson said that isn’t always the case. He personally had a run-in with a skunk that left its mark for weeks.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.