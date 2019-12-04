UT Health East Texas Christmas tree lit by former patient who is now on staff

By Jeff Chavez and KLTV Digital Media Staff | December 3, 2019 at 11:03 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 11:03 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Fewer than two years ago, Shawn Gonter was a trauma patient at UT Health Tyler after a serious motorcycle accident.

Gonter now works for UT Health as a physician assistant, and on Dec. 3 he had the honor of lighting the hospital’s outdoor Christmas tree during a public ceremony. Santa arrived in his sleigh, with live reindeer, on the hospital’s front lawn. The tree-lighting ceremony was scheduled for 5:20 p.m. with Gonter illuminating the tree, carrying on a 31-year tradition of former patients lighting the tree.

There were refreshments and Christmas carols performed by the Moore Middle School sixth-grade choir.

