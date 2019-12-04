Tyler man sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for his role in a deadly shooting in April.
Treyvon Maddox received the sentence after waiving his right to trial by jury. A judge then sentenced Maddox to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office’s recommendation of 10 years in prison.
Maddox was arrested in connection to a shooting incident that occurred on April 20 in the 4800 block of Tidwell. Keyundta Barrett, 20, was killed in the shooting. Two other people, Kentrell Marquie Miller and Ira Brown Jr. were injured during the incident.
According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, a gun, retrieved from a pond in Chapel Hill, lead investigators to Maddox, who then admitted to shooting Barrett.
The district attorney’s office chose not to pursue previous charges against Maddox.
