Tyler fire crews extinguish early morning house fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters have extinguished a house fire near downtown Tyler early Wednesday.
Crews were dispatched around 2:56 a.m. to a duplex on the 1000 block of West Elm Street.
Three people were inside at the time and got unharmed, according to Randy Lee, Deputy Fire Marshal, City of Tyler.
The resident had working smoke detectors in the house and that made the difference according to fire officials.
“Definitely the smoke detectors is what saved her tonight. Without that she possibly would’ve not awoke.We can’t emphasize enough the importance of smoke detectors and having batteries that work in a smoke detector. Without the battery, it doesn’t work,” explains Lee.
At least five trucks and an ambulance were on the scene.
Fire investigators say the fire started in the master bedroom. Lee says the duplex with the fire has extensive damage.
Details on the possible cause of the fire have not been released.
The red cross is helping the families that have been displaced.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.