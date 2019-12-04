Two crashes cause traffic problems on S. Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two separate crashes are causing traffic delays on a major road in Tyler.
Tyler police are responding to two major traffic crashes on South Broadway Wednesday morning, according to online records.
One crash is reported to be near the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Independence Plaza. Only one northbound lane remains open as the crews clear the wreck. Tyler police responded to the scene at about 10:03 a.m.
The second crash is reported to be in the 5510 block of South Broadway, in front of the Golden Corral. Tyler police responded to the scene of the crash at about 9:59 a.m. One person is being taken to the hospital from the scene.
Northbound traffic is also limited to one lane of traffic as crews work to clear the scene.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.