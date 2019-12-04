Thieves steal Salvation Army donation kettle from Tyler Walmart

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Tyler are still looking for a Salvation Army donation kettle that was stolen from in front of a Wal-Mart.
Captain Bobby Parker, a commanding officer with The Salvation Army, said the theft occurred Tuesday evening at the Walmart at 450 SSE Loop 323 in Tyler.
Witnesses told authorities a truck pulled up, someone grabbed the stand the kettle was held by, threw it in the back of the truck, and drove off.
“I understand the driver was later caught, but that is all I’ve heard so far,” said Parker. “We haven’t recovered the stand or kettle.”
It’s unclear how many people were in the vehicle. Parker believes there was around $500 to $600 in donations in the kettle.
Parker added that theft can be discouraging this time of year, considering the donations raised during the holiday season go toward helping men, women, and children in need all year long.
“We take a lot of care to try to keep our kettles locked up and secure, and they are even locked to the stand itself,” said Parker. “This type of thing doesn’t happen very often, and we are confident that despite this setback, the amazing East Texas community will rally behind us to help us make up the amount that was lost.”
There are several days left in the season for volunteers to sign up to be a bell ringer. If you’re interested in registering, please sign up on The Salvation Army Register to Ring website.
