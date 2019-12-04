Driver, passenger hospitalized after fiery rollover wreck on WB I-20 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Two people were hospitalized after a fiery crash on Interstate 20 Wednesday morning.
According to authorities, they were dispatched to the scene of a rollover wreck in the westbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 567, just past Highway 155. They reported the vehicle was on fire when crews arrived on scene.
Authorities on the scene reported the vehicle was originally eastbound on I-20 when, for an unknown reason, they crossed into the westbound lanes, resulting in the crash.
Both the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Highway 155 exit has been shut down completely. Motorists should seek alternate routes. As of 9 a.m., crews on the scene reported it’d take at least another 30 minutes for the scene to be cleared.
KLTV has a crew on scene and will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.
