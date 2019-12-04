Driver, passenger hospitalized after fiery rollover wreck on WB I-20 in Smith County

WATCH: Smith County crews on scene of rollover wreck on WB I-20
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | December 4, 2019 at 8:24 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 9:21 AM

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Two people were hospitalized after a fiery crash on Interstate 20 Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, they were dispatched to the scene of a rollover wreck in the westbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 567, just past Highway 155. They reported the vehicle was on fire when crews arrived on scene.

Smith County crews are responding to a fiery rollover wreck in the westbound lanes of I-20 near Highway 155.
Smith County crews are responding to a fiery rollover wreck in the westbound lanes of I-20 near Highway 155. (Source: KLTV)

Authorities on the scene reported the vehicle was originally eastbound on I-20 when, for an unknown reason, they crossed into the westbound lanes, resulting in the crash.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Highway 155 exit has been shut down completely. Motorists should seek alternate routes. As of 9 a.m., crews on the scene reported it’d take at least another 30 minutes for the scene to be cleared.

KLTV has a crew on scene and will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

Smith County crews are responding to a fiery rollover wreck in the westbound lanes of I-20 near Highway 155.
Smith County crews are responding to a fiery rollover wreck in the westbound lanes of I-20 near Highway 155. (Source: KLTV)

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.