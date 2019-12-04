Shreveport authorities capture ‘dangerous suspect’ wanted in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Authorities say a dangerous suspect wanted by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has been captured.
According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Marcus Raymond Bresler was captured in Shreveport on Dec. 4 by Louisiana State Police.
Bresler was wanted by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office on active arrest warrants for the charges of assault family violence impeding breath or circulation and assault family violence with a previous conviction.
The sheriff’s office sent out a press release about the manhunt on Nov. 14 after Bresler failed to appear for trial on Oct. 18. At the time he was on bond for the offenses of assault family violence impeding breath or circulation and assault family violence with a previous conviction.
In a Facebook post, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office thanked the several agencies the were involved with the search including the Louisiana State Police and the US Marshals Task Force.
