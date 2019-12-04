Santa stops by NICU at Tyler hospital to help raise families spirits

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The holiday season can be a difficult time for families with loved ones in the hospital, especially if those loved ones are young children.
A special visitor stopped by the neonatal intensive care unit at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler to help lift some spirits: Santa Claus himself.
Mr. Claus visited with parents like Keotaye Hood, whose one-day-old baby, Maliyah, suffered complications after she was being delivered.
“She just lost a lot of blood,” Hood said.
Santa and Sister Margo prayed for each individual child.
For the parents, just a little bit of normalcy during a difficult time was the only gift they asked Santa for.
“There’s something magic about this costume," Santa said. "It just does so much for people when they see the costume and see Santa Claus, talk to him, visit with him, and sit on his lap.”
After Santa visited the NICU, he stood in the hallways at the front entrance to greet every child that walked into the hospital.
