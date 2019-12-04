2020 Miracle Child has ‘infectious smile’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Children’s Miracle Network 2020 Miracle Child was announced Tuesday morning in Tyler.
Kimber Jane De La Cruz was born at only 27 weeks and weighed less than two pounds. She spent the first 84 days of her life in the NICU at Christus Mother Frances hospital in Tyler.
Kimber was diagnosed with Hemiplegic Cerebral Palsy, but her mother said you often can’t even tell.
“She’s such a blessing,” said Hollie De La Cruz, Kimber Jane’s mother. “She has definitely made me stop and appreciate the small things.”
As the 2020 Miracle Child, Kimber Jane will get to help Tyler Mayor Martin Heines light the downtown Christmas tree after riding around in the parade Thursday evening.
