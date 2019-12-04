Mercantile store offers merchandise, nostalgia to visitors in downtown Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A new business in downtown Kilgore hopes to find its customer base among people who prefer things to be done the old-fashioned way.
Walk into Kilgore Mercantile and Music and customers are greeted by checkered decor that’s reminiscent of the 1950s style ice cream parlor. Similarly, the shop sells soda, ice cream, floats, and candy.
“We did a lot of research on running an old-time soda shop, and it turned out to be an ice cream shop with music lessons and old-fashioned candies and sodas,” said owner Vivian Gebhardt.
A shelf holds glass jars full of Dad’s Root Beer Barrels, caramels, safety pops, and other candies of which older customers might wax nostalgia.
The store also sells jarred sauces and preserves, and consignment items such as fashion items and signs. Gebhardt even offers music lessons via two small studios in the same building.
