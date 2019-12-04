Lindale police advise residents to stay alert after suspect flees from authorities

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - An active search is underway in the Lindale area after a suspect fled from authorities.
According to Lt. Michael Lazarine with the Lindale Police Department, they are searching for the suspect after he fled from them.
A Facebook post from the Lindale Police Department said their department along with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Pct. 5 Constable, and the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office are searching in the area of County Road 499 and Jim Hogg Road for the subject who is wanted by multiple agencies.
The post said if you see a white male not wearing a uniform or insignia of law enforcement around your property that appears suspicious, please contact 911 and report your location and what you see.
The post said they do not have a clothing description, but he may be wearing sweats.
