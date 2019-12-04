Fire officials say unattended burning leaves caused structure fire in Flint

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A small structure burned in Flint on Wednesday evening.
Flint-Gresham, Bullard and Noonday fire departments responded to the scene on Channel View Drive. The fire marshal’s office was also at the scene.
Deputy Fire Marshal Trey Glover said that the fire was started by a burning leaf pile. The pile was left unattended, he said, and when the person returned, it had spread to the shed. It has been extinguished as of 5:30 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
