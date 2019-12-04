East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are expected across East Texas for the next several days. A slight chance for a few showers will be possible very late on Thursday/early on Friday morning, otherwise, most will stay dry. The next chance for rain looks to be Monday and Tuesday of next week as a cold front passes through East Texas. The fronts that are likely to move through very early on Friday morning will shift our winds out of the NW at 15-20 mph. Temperatures should then cool down for a few days. We warm up again on Sunday out ahead of Monday’s front, then cool down quite a bit for Tuesday and Wednesday. No storms are expected with any of the cold fronts over this forecast period.