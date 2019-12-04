Dec. 3 high school basketball action, scores

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - District basketball is still weeks away but that does not mean there were not some good games taking place Tuesday night. We had rivalry games and some big statement wins.
Boys Scores
6A
Lufkin 59, Longview 64
Tyler Lee 77, John Tyler 53
5A
#5 Sulphur Springs 67, 4A #17 Paris 61
Corsicana 44, Athens 40
Marshall 86, Henderson 65
Nacogdoches 65, Central Heights 39
4A
Spring Hill 65, 3A #10 Tatum 57
Brownsboro 60, Arp 52
Chapel Hill 77, Eustace 40
Hudson 74, Jacksonville 58
Livingston 47, Madisonville 38
3A
Sabine 51, 3A #12 Jefferson 38
1A #15 Leggett 95, Warren 45
MP Chapel Hill 68, White Oak 66
TK Gorman 57, West Rusk 48
Westwood 65, Central 54
2A
#1 Shelbyville 73, Huntington 49
#13 Broaddus 66, 3A #4 East Chambers 49
#18 Big Sandy 82, New Diana 37
1A #8 Laneville 66, Cushing 50
Fruitvale 32, Harleton 28
Garrison 78, Beckville 30
Gary 81, Joaquin 39
Girls Scores
6A
5A
Lufkin 58, 4A#18 Silsbee 31
4A
#9 Jasper 85, Livingston 20
3A
Central 69, Martinsville 16
2A
#10 Woden 37, 3A #2 Woodville 36
#4 Grapeland 62, Canton 32
#25 Hawkins 34, Tyler HEAT 15
Shelbyville 69, 1A #25 La Poynor 61
