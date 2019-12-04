Chapel Hill High School Student Senate carries on 22-year Christmas tradition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the past 22 years, the Chapel Hill High School Student Senate has gotten into the Christmas spirit by sponsoring its annual Shoes for Kids fundraiser.
Each year, all the campuses in the Chapel Hill school district raise money through November. The week after Thanksgiving, the high school students take elementary kids to buy new shoes, eat pizza, and have a fun day together.
Tomorrow morning, the group will arrive at the Shoe Department store to get shoes. Then they will head to Cici’s Pizza and Discovery Science Place for a day of fun.
