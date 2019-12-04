Carols in the Park lights up indoor Christmas tree forest in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Every other year, organizers at Carols in the Park in Pittsburg light up an indoor forest of Christmas trees for visitors to walk through in wonderment and awe.
Many of the 100 trees on display are decorated as visual representations of Christmas carols, while a few others have religious themes.
Linda Alford is one of the many who help bring the vision to reality.
“We started out with about 15 carol trees, and we’ve done this since 2008,” Alford explained.
There’s no admission; Alford said the “park” is a gift to the community from the First United Methodist Church of Pittsburg.
"If you choose to you may bring a canned good for God’s Closet and there is a tree for that,” Alford added.
Carols in the Park does take donations, but they do it all for the beauty and the message behind the lights. It’s free and open to the public Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, and Dec. 13 and 14. The display is open evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and also from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 8.
Carols in the Park is located at the church’s ministry center at 209 Mt. Pleasant St. near downtown Pittsburg. You may call the church office at 903-856-2839 for more information.
