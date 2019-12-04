Boil water notice rescinded for Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The boil water notice that was put into effect on Tuesday night in Gladewater has been rescinded.
City officials say that the public water system has taken the necessary actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes. TCEQ approved the lab tests that indicated the water no longer requires boiling prior to used as of Dec. 4.
The notice said those with question may contact Steve Matlock, Water Treatment Plant Supervisor, at 903-844-6331. You may also contact City Hall at 903-845-2196
Previous story: Boil water notice issued for the City of Gladewater
