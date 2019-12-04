Lockdown lifted after shooting on Jackson State campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University went on lockdown after an active shooter was reported on campus.
That lockdown has been lifted. School officials said there is no longer a threat of an active shooter on campus.
However, Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on campus on Lynch Street where a man was wounded just after 11 a.m. They haven’t provided any information on a motive or suspect.
WLBT crews at the scene saw someone being loaded into an ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unclear.
JSU officials confirmed that the shooting victim is not a student. They are unsure if the shooter is a student or not.
School officials said the shooter is in a black Honda Accord with license plate MAC-0214. There’s no description of that person available at this time.
