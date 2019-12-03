Water leak repairs on Highway 110 in Troup causing outage for some residents

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Troup asks drivers in its city to please be cautious when traveling on South Georgia near the double curve as crews are working to repair a water main.
City crews are working on a water leak in a 6-inch main on South Georgia, which is Highway 110.
Valves have been closed to isolate the leak. Because of this, some City of Troup water customers may be without water in the area between South Georgia Street and South Front Street and south of West Paschal street.
An estimated time of repairs will be made when the leak can be assessed, the city says.
