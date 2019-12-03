UIL releases new conference cutoff numbers, Longview projected to drop to 5A

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The UIL’s new realignment next February will cause a shakeup for East Texas teams.
The UIL released their conference cutoff numbers on Tuesday morning. The biggest change is that the numbers released will have 6A Longview make the drop to 5A. The Lobos have spent four years in 6A.
Also making a drop down is the Lindale Eagles. They fall from 5A to 4A and in football will be in the Division I ranks.
In 4A, the District of Doom look to be no more as Carthage and Van will make the move from 4A DI to 4A DII. Kilgore, Henderson, Chapel Hill and Palestine will stay in the DI classification.
The new conference cutoff numbers are as follows:
- 6A: 2220 and above
- 5A: 1210- 2219
- 4A: 515-1209
- 3A: 203-514
- 2A: 105-229
- 1A:104.9 – and below
The UIL will release the districts for all UIL activities for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years on Feb. 3.
A full List of our East Texas Schools right here.
6A football
- Tyler Lee 2304 - 6A
5A Division I football
- Longview 2186.5
- Lufkin 2177
- John Tyler 2111
5A Division II football
- Hallsville 1423.5
- Jacksonville 1275
- Pine Tree 1284
- Mount Pleasant 1550
- Nacogdoches 1705
- Sulphur Springs 1251
- Whitehouse 1469.5
4A Division I football
- Athens 924
- Henderson 945
- Kilgore 1095
- Lindale 1203
- Livingston 1045
- Palestine 984
- Chapel Hill 1042
4A Division II Football
- Brownsboro 751
- Bullard 769
- Carthage 824
- Center 723
- Gilmer 703
- Jasper 694.5
- Spring Hill 547
- Pittsburg 704
- Quinlan Ford 734
- Rusk 602
- Van 745
- Wills Point 698
Non Football schools in 4A
- Cumberland Academy 720
- Hudson 846
3A Division I football
