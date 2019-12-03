Tyler woman accused of bilking wedding venue out of thousands of dollars pleads guilty

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman accused of embezzling from a wedding venue with which she was employed has pleaded guilty to the crime.
Court records show Holly Leann Elliott, 43, pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree theft Tuesday in Judge Kerry Russell’s court.
Elliott was arrested last December following an investigation of missing cash at Centaur Arabian Farms, an event venue in Flint.
She will be sentenced at a later date.
"She was offering outlandish discounts to brides and grooms to book and pay cash,” Eva Sealey said in a December interview. “And if they paid cash, they would get the discounts and then she would meet them somewhere other than the office to pay cash, so it wasn’t traceable on our video cameras.”
The Sealeys say they first discovered Holly’s alleged embezzling in August. The first of the weddings involved in Elliott’s scheme were in September, leaving the Sealeys with weddings they had no money for.
“We got a phone call from one of the people who paid in full that wasn’t on our books,” Bill Sealey said.
And when the couple called Elliott to clear things up, she hung up the phone they said. Police then searched for Elliott
The Sealeys said at the time that they were not sure how far back the theft goes, but believed more than 20 weddings were involved in the embezzlement scheme. Many of the weddings never made it on the venue’s planning calendar.
