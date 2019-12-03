Tyler mayor on Harvey Hall: ‘We’ve aggressively cleaned this building to where there’s no issue’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Mayor Martin Heines said the city has taken the proper measures to ensure Harvey Hall Convention Center is safe from any type of airborne illness.
Heines addressed the media at Harvey Hall Tuesday morning ahead of Mistletoe & Magic, which is organized by Junior League of Tyler and begins Wednesday and ends Saturday.
“It’s a great event to start with,” Heines said, but he added that the type of event had nothing to do with it being the first event to re-open Harvey Hall.
Representatives with the Junior League said some vendors have canceled, though most were from out-of-town.
“We’ve aggressively cleaned this building to where there’s no issue,” Heines said.
The city closed Harvey Hall on Nov. 20 to decontaminate the facility after the CDC detected bacteria in the system, though it was not consistent with the strain that caused Legionnaire’s disease cases in the community.
According to NET Health, eight people were confirmed to have contracted Legionnaire’s disease. All eight had visited the East Texas State Fair.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.