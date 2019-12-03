Tuesday’s Weather: Sunny and warmer. A nice First Alert Forecast ahead!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! A chilly start with temperatures near freezing this morning. South and southwest winds will help warm us up today, though, with temperatures in the mid 60s this afternoon. Sunshine continues into tomorrow with temperatures once again in the mid 60s by afternoon. Cloud cover increases Thursday with a chance for rain overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. This will be along a weak cold front. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s on Thursday ahead of the front and fall back into the lower 60s Friday behind the front. The weekend ahead still looks nice with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s.