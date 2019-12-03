Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This afternoon we will warm to the upper 60s with clear, sunny skies. Winds will be breezy at times from the southwest. Overnight we will cool to the lower 40s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with sunshine and upper 60s. Thursday’s temperatures will be far above average, in the low 70s with a chance for a few showers late in the evening. Some of that wet weather will carry over into the early morning hours of Friday but will clear out quickly. We will stay partly sunny and in the low 60s for both Friday and Saturday. Sunday, we will warm back to the upper 60s to low 70s. For the start of the next work week, be prepared for the low 70s and a few afternoon showers.